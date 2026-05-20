2026 Memorial Cup Preview: Chicoutimi Saguenéens

If either the Kelowna Rockets or Everett Silvertips have their eyes on a Memorial Cup championship, they will need to take down the QMJHL champions, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. A high-scoring team with one of the best power plays in the CHL playoffs, Chicoutimi went 16-4 en route to claiming the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. The Saguenéens have been to the Memorial Cup three times in franchise history and are hoping the fourth time results in a championship.