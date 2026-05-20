2026 Memorial Cup Preview: Chicoutimi Saguenéens

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens will represent the QMJHL at the 2026 Memorial Cup.
If either the Kelowna Rockets or Everett Silvertips have their eyes on a Memorial Cup championship, they will need to take down the QMJHL champions, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. A high-scoring team with one of the best power plays in the CHL playoffs, Chicoutimi went 16-4 en route to claiming the Gilles-Courteau Trophy. The Saguenéens have been to the Memorial Cup three times in franchise history and are hoping the fourth time results in a championship.
After sweeping both the Halifax Mooseheads and the Québec Remparts, Chicoutimi needed six games to take down the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the Conference Final. As for the QMJHL, it was a back-and-forth affair that ended in Game 6. The highlight of the series was easily Game 5, when the Saguenéens scored six goals in the third to erase a 4-0 lead and eventually win 7-6.
One of the reasons Chicoutimi has had success is balanced scoring. Seven players recorded at least 15 points in the playoffs, while eight scored at least five goals. In the end, Maxim Massé finished as the team's leading scorer, with 18 assists and 24 points in 20 games.
On the blue line, two players have had very strong post-seasons. Alex Huang led the way with 19 points in 20 games, while Jordan Tourigny scored eight goals and had 16 points in 20 games. Ultimately, four defencemen finished with at least 12 points in the playoffs, including Tomas Lavoie, who had 13 in 20 games.
In net, Lucas Beckman will need to have a big tournament if the Saguenéens want to skate away with the Memorial Cup. The 18-year-old has been a brick wall throughout the post-season with a save percentage of .918 through 20 games. Acquired this season from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Beckman has lost just five of his 35 games since joining Chicoutimi.
Lastly, the Saguenéens' power play could determine how far they go in the tournament. Chicoutimi finished the playoffs at 31.8% and found the back of the net 21 times with the man advantage. If the Saguenéens' power play can continue at its current pace, the other three teams at the Memorial Cup could be in trouble.
Chicoutimi is a well-rounded team that can beat its opposition in a multitude of ways. It doesn't matter if the score is 2-1 or 7-6, the Saguenéens have proven time and time again that they have the depth to go toe-to-toe with any team. Ultimately, it would not be a shock to see Chicoutimi depart Kelowna with the Memorial Cup in hand.
Chicoutimi Saguenéens 2026 Memorial Cup Schedule:
May 23 vs. Everett Silvertips
May 24 vs. Kelowna Rockets
May 26 vs. Kitchener Rangers
May 28 (Tie-Breaker), 6:00 pm PT
May 29 (Semi-Final), 6:00 pm PT
May 31 (Championship), 4:00 pm PT
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