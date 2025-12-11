Kelowna Rockets Sign Vojtech Cihar

The Kelowna Rockets have officially signed forward Vojtech Cihar. The Los Angeles Kings prospect was acquired by Kelowna back on November 9. Cihar will report to Kelowna after the 2026 World Juniors.

Cihar has spent this season in Czechia with HC Energie Karlovy Vary. The 18-year-old was initially selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Cihar has also represented his country at multiple tournaments, including the 2025 World Juniors.

With the addition of Cihar, the Rockets now have eight drafted prospects on their roster. The Kings selected Cihar 59th overall in 2025. Kelowna is hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup and will get an automatic place in the tournament.

