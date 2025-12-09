Everett, Edmonton & Prince Albert Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 12 Rankings

Every week, the CHL releases a list of the top-10 teams in the league. Throughout the season, we at The Hockey News will be keeping track of which WHL teams are in the rankings, as well as who finishes the year ranked highest. Here is a look at the three WHL teams that made the Week 12 rankings.

Everett Silvertips- 2nd

The Everett Silvertips remain a juggernaut in the WHL. Everett went 3-0-0 this past week, which included an 8-2 victory during their annual Teddy Bear Toss night. With a record of 23-3-2-1, the Silvertips are on pace to once again claim the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy.

Edmonton Oil Kings- 3rd

Up one spot from last week are the Edmonton Oil Kings, who continue to roll this season. Edmonton is 21-6-2-1 on the season and are 7-2-1-0 in their last 10 games. The Oil Kings are thriving at both ends of the ice this year as they have a +43 goal differential through 30 games.

Prince Albert Raiders- 4th

The final of the three teams on this week's list is the Prince Albert Raiders. Prince Albert is 19-4-4-0 so far this year and has allowed just 72 goals in 27 games. The Raiders have built a deep squad and look like a favourite out of the East for this year's WHL Final.

2025-26 Rankings List:

Edmonton Oil Kings: 12 Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Everett Silvertips: 11 Times, Highest Rank- 2nd

Prince Albert Raiders: Eight Time, Highest Rank- 2nd

Spokane Chiefs: Five Times, Highest Rank- 3rd

Kelowna Rockets: Four Times, Highest Rank- 8th

Calgary Hitmen: Three Time, Highest Rank- 9th

Prince George Cougars: One Time, Highest Rank- 10th

