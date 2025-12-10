Spokane Chiefs Acquires Overager Petr From Saskatoon Blades

The Spokane Chiefs have filled their final overage slot.

Spokane acquired 20-year-old import Dominik Petr along with a fifth round pick in 2029 from the Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday in exchange for 17-year-old defenceman Kaden Allan and 19-year-old import forward Elias Pul.

“As a 20-year-old, he will bring valuable experience to our team as he is in his third WHL season.” Spokane general manager Matt Bardsley said in a team press release. “He can produce offensively, is strong on face offs, and will provide us added size up front. To make a move like this, we unfortunately have to say goodbye to Kaden and Elias. We believe they will be able to continue to develop this game in Saskatoon and wish them all the best moving forward."

So far this season, Petr had registered nine goals and 12 assists in 29 games while posting a minus-12 rating for the Blades.

The deal comes after the Chiefs acquired Logan Wormald from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for four draft picks on the weekend. Spokane sits sixth in the Western Conference with a 15-14-0-0 record on the season.

For the Blades, they have lost five games in a row and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 14-13-2-0 record.

“I felt over the last month our group was in need of a shakeup.” Blades president and general manager Colin Priestner said in a press release. “With the significant long-term injuries we have on the blue line, we thought it was a great opportunity to add a big 17-year-old defenceman that we feel has a great chance to be drafted to the NHL this summer.”

Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Western Hockey League Site:

Everett, Edmonton & Prince Albert Named To 2025-26 CHL Top-10 Week 12 Rankings

6 WHLers Named To Canada's 2026 World Juniors Camp Roster

Chiefs, Hurricanes Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For Wormald

WHL Trade Trees: Hebig, Kubic To Regina

History Of Goalie Goals In The WHL

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.