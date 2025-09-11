Royals Acquire Ashton Brown From The Pats

The Victoria Royals have added some offence ahead of the 2025-26 season. In a trade with the Regina Pats, Victoria acquired forward Ashton Brown. In exchange, the Pats will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2029 draft.

Brown spent last season split between the Pats and Wenatchee Wild. The 18-year-old recorded 13 points in 60 games along with 31 penalty minutes. During his career, Brown has played 108 regular-season games, scoring seven goals while recording 19 points

Victoria kicks off their season on September 19 against the WHL's newest expansion team, the Penticton Vees. As for Regina, they will also open up their schedule on the 19th when they take on the Swift Current Broncos. All games this year, both during the regular season and playoffs, can be watched for free on Victory+.

