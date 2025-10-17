Trading Frenzy Hits The WHL As Pilon, Pyne & Kowalyk Find New Homes

WHL GMs have been busy this week as three trades went down across the league. Goaltender Jake Pilon was traded from the Kelowna Rockets to the Victoria Royals, while defenceman Carter Kowalyk is on his way from the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Regina Pats. As for goaltender Kelton Pyne, he was traded from Regina out West and will join the Vancouver Giants.

Starting with Pilon, the 19-year-old goaltender will join a new team for the first time in his WHL career. He has played the last three seasons with the Rockets, posting a record of 14-31-7 in 63 games. In exchange for Pilon, Kelowna will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2029 draft.

Moving over to Kowalyk, the trade means he will have played in all four divisions of the WHL. The 20-year-old has played 177 regular season games split between the Edmonton Oil Kings, Rockets and Thunderbirds. In exchange for Kowalyk, Seattle will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Lastly, Pyne has spent his entire career with the Pats. The 20-year-old has played 104 regular season games, posting a record of 31-47-13. In exchange for Pyne, the Pats will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2028 draft.

