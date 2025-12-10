WHL Announces Inaugural Prospects Game

Some exciting news out of the WHL as the league has announced they will be creating a "Top Prospects Game". The annual event will see the top prospects from the upcoming NHL Draft compete in front of scouts and as well as fans. As per the WHL, players will be divided based on conferences, with the East taking on the West.

The WHL has selected the Vancouver Giants as the first-ever hosts of this event. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre. This will be the second time in three years that the Giants have hosted a prospects event, as Langley is where the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was held.

"We are excited to introduce the 2026 WHL Prospects Game and thrilled to host this brand-new event alongside the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre," commented WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "The WHL remains the premier development league for hockey players in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, and we’re looking forward to showcasing the league’s elite NHL Draft-eligible talent in February."

While rosters for the event will be revealed at a later date, the WHL has announced the first four players selected to the Top Prospects Game. Starting with the West, the two prospects will be Giants defenceman Ryan Lin and Spokane Chiefs forward Mathis Preston. As for the East, their first two prospects are Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph and Medicine Hat Tigers' Liam Ruck.

With this announcement, all three CHL teams now have a Top Prospects Game. The OHL has the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game while the QMJHL has the QMJHL Prospects Game. All three leagues also participate in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, which happened earlier this year.

