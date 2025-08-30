2025-26 WHL Season Preview: Kamloops Blazers

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' WHL 2025-26 preview series. Leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, THN's WHL team will preview each Western Hockey League organization and provide a prediction on how each team will perform during the campaign. Today's edition will focus on the Kamloops Blazers, who missed the playoffs last season.

The 2024-25 season was a rebuild year for the Blazers, who finished with a record of 24-39-4-1. Kamloops is still trying to work its way back to the post-season after selling off most of its future assets in 2023 when it hosted the Memorial Cup. While the record was not ideal, the Blazers were still able to produce some talented players, with both Nathan Behm and Tommy Lafrenière being selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

As for the 2025-26 season, Kamloops will have its eye on a playoff spot. The Blazers added some intriguing players during the off-season and should be able to field a competitive team throughout the year. Kamloops also has a few younger players who are ready for bigger roles that could have significant impacts on the 2025-26 roster.

Key Departures:

Dylan Ernst, Oren Shtrom, Matteo Kočí, Emmitt Finnie, Beau Courtney

The Blazers lost some talented players this off-season who played big roles last year. Goaltender Ernst, defenceman Feist and forward Courtney all aged out, while Finnie is off to the AHL next season to start his pro career. As for forward Shtrom, he is NCAA-bound while defenceman Kočí is headed back to Czechia to join their pro league.

Key Additions:

J.P. Hurlbert, Ivans Kufterins, Escalus Burlock

The biggest acquisition this off-season for Kamloops was bringing in forward Hurlbert. Projected to be a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, the 17-year-old was a star for the U.S. National U17 Team last year. As for goaltender Kufterins and defenceman Burlock, both are expected to play big roles for the Blazers throughout the season.

2025-26 X-Factor:

Forward Vít Záhejský will be a player to watch this season. The 18-year-old had a rough rookie year in the WHL, but has the skill to be a game breaker for Kamloops. With a full year under his belt, do not be surprised if Záhejský becomes a point-producing machine for the Blazers.

2025-26 Prediction:

While the B.C. Division will be tight; this should be the year that Kamloops returns to the playoffs. They have some talented offensive players, while their defensive group and goaltenders are solid. Ultimately, it should be an intriguing season that could very well end with post-season hockey.

- Fourth In The B.C. Division, Eighth In The Western Conference

