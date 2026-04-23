Daxon Rudolph Speaks On His Draft Season & What Makes The Prince Albert Raiders A Contender In The WHL
Daxon Rudolph set a new career high with 78 points in 68 games.
Daxon Rudolph has developed into one of the WHL's best defensemen. The 18-year-old is finishing the campaign with 78 points in 68 games, which ranked third among defenders. Listed at 6'2", 206 lbs, Rudolph is a top prospect as he was ranked sixth among North American Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
After a successful rookie campaign in 2024-25, Rudolph has taken his game to another level. His development is not completely unexpected, as he was the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. In a recent interview with The Hockey News, Rudolph spoke about his second year in the WHL and some of the lessons he learned from his rookie season.
"I think early on, the speed was the biggest adjustment," said Rudolph. "Then, as soon as you adjust to that, I think decision-making from there is probably the hardest part. I think that's a huge part of my game and what makes me successful. So I think from the beginning, being maybe a little bit reactive in the league and just kind of waiting for stuff to happen, where now, making stuff happen and being a player that's proactive out there when the puck's on your stick."
This season, Rudolph saw increases in almost every statistical category. He scored 21 more goals, recorded an additional 16 assists and increased his point total by 37. As Rudolph explained, his game has continued to evolve, which led to a very productive sophomore campaign.
"The difference for me is I'd say my overall play, like confidence. I find myself this year a lot more with the puck and making plays. Creating more. I'd say that's pretty big compared to last year. So I'd say a lot more with the puck. In my shooting as well, to create offence. And then, just being stronger defensively. I think trying to work on my physicality and making it harder to play against."
As mentioned, Rudolph is a projected top pick for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Many draft lists have him going in the top-15, as he is a big, mobile defender who plays a premium position. While Rudolph is currently focused on the playoffs, he mentioned that he has been thinking about the draft throughout the year.
"It's hard to avoid and think about. You know it's coming. There's lots of questionnaires and things like that throughout the year from NHL teams. I don't think it's totally sunken in yet that it's coming up here in the next couple of months. I think it definitely will start after the playoffs. But overall, just super exciting. It's always been a dream of mine, and to know that it's coming up here soon, it's very cool and very exciting. Definitely something I'm grateful to be a part of."
Luckily for Rudolph, he has teammates he can lean on who have gone through the draft process. Brandon Gorzynski and Max Heise have both heard their names called by NHL teams, while Braeden Cootes was a first-round pick in 2025. As Rudolph explained, his teammates have been a big help as he maneuvers through one of the most important seasons of his career.
"Yeah, it's huge. Yeah, not only (Cootes), we got Gorzynski, Max Heise. Justice Christensen also just went to his first NHL camp and signed a pro deal not too long ago. So all been super beneficial for me. But yeah, Braeden has been huge. We've done a lot of the same things throughout these years that we're going through. Hockey Canada events and CHL prospects games and things like that. So he's been a very good resource for me. And I think a big one is the Combine. Lots of questions regarding that. I can go to him and talk about it and just ask how his experiences was. So he's very knowledgeable, and he's helped me out a lot.
Rudolph considers himself a two-way defender who models his game after players like Drew Doughty, Brock Faber and Zach Werenski. While he does have high-end attributes, the 18-year-old still has to round out his game before becoming a top-pair defenceman in the NHL. When asked about his development, Rudolph noted a few areas he is improving to help ensure he is ready to make the eventual jump to the pro level.
"From an on-ice standpoint, I think defending hard. A lot of guys are pretty physical and throw big hits. Definitely trying to add that to my game. But not only that, just closing gaps and defending harder. Eliminating space for these skilled forwards. I think that's the biggest thing for me. If I can continue to work on that, it will help me defensively and help our team get the puck back. I think that's super important. So that's probably the biggest one. And then I think just getting quicker and more explosive. That will only help me on the ice as well."
As for the Raiders, they are currently preparing for their Eastern Conference Final against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Just like in the regular season, Rudolph has been a difference maker for Prince Albert as he ranks second among defencemen in points with 12 through nine playoff games. Overall, Rudolph and his teammates have learned plenty of lessons throughout the season and have their eyes focused on ending the campaign with a Memorial Cup championship.
"I think the biggest thing is the margin for error as you go gets so small. I think just the biggest thing, honestly, we learned as the team is that if we play together and play the way we can, we will have success. Everyone's bought into that, and playing north and playing fast. It is definitely our biggest thing. And when we're doing that, we are definitely a hard team to beat. I think that's the biggest thing we learn. And as we go through these playoffs, each and every game is so important. If we stick to that, we will have success."
With two months to go until the draft, the hype around Rudolph will only continue to rise. He has had an exceptional season and has played a pivotal role in the Raiders' journey to the Eastern Conference Final. Based on how Rudolph and his teammates have been playing, there is a good chance they will be the WHL representative in Kelowna at this year's Memorial Cup.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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