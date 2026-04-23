Daxon Rudolph Speaks On His Draft Season & What Makes The Prince Albert Raiders A Contender In The WHL

"I think the biggest thing is the margin for error as you go gets so small. I think just the biggest thing, honestly, we learned as the team is that if we play together and play the way we can, we will have success. Everyone's bought into that, and playing north and playing fast. It is definitely our biggest thing. And when we're doing that, we are definitely a hard team to beat. I think that's the biggest thing we learn. And as we go through these playoffs, each and every game is so important. If we stick to that, we will have success."