5 WHL Alumni to Watch in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

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The Western Hockey League’s fingerprints are all over the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
As the quest for the Stanley Cup heats up, several WHL alumni are playing pivotal roles for their respective clubs.
Here are five players to watch who could make waves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:
1. Logan Stankoven (Carolina Hurricanes)
WHL Team: Kamloops Blazers
- After leading the Hurricanes in Game 1 scoring against the Senators, Stankoven’s relentless motor and elite hockey IQ are proving that his size is no obstacle in the postseason. Stankoven has given the Canes a secondary scoring punch that makes them a nightmare to match up against.
2. Dylan Guenther (Utah Mammoth)
WHL Teams: Edmonton Oil Kings / Seattle Thunderbirds
- Guenther is a winner, plain and simple. He is now the face of the Utah Mammoth’s inaugural playoff run. He tallied 40 goals this past season, his elite release and power-play prowess make him a primary "X-Factor".
3. Matt Savoie (Edmonton Oilers)
WHL Team: Winnipeg Ice
- Savoie’s elite skating and playmaking abilities have finally found a home on the Oilers' second line. After a dominant career with the Ice, Savoie is now the perfect complementary piece for Edmonton’s high-octane offence. He tallied 37 points in 82 games this past season.
4. Morgan Geekie (Boston Bruins)
WHL Team: Tri-City Americans
- Geekie has become a staple in the Bruins lineup as he tallied his second straight 30+ goal campaign. His time in Kennewick with the Americans taught him the heavy style of play required for May and June hockey. Geekie has 3 points already through the first game of the playoffs.
5. Fraser Minten (Boston Bruins)
WHL Teams: Kamloops Blazers / Saskatoon Blades
- The former Blazers and Blades captain has quickly earned the trust of the Bruins' coaching staff. Throughout the 2025-26 season, Minten tallied 35 points as a rookie. Known for his defensive reliability and leadership, Minten is playing crucial shutdown minutes against the Sabres' top stars.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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