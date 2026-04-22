One Player To Watch From Each Team In The 2026 WHL Conference Finals

The expansion Vees are built on grit and timely scoring, and no one embodies that more than Jacob Kvasnicka. After scoring the overtime winner to eliminate Prince George in Round 2, the New York Islanders prospect has become the face of Penticton’s clutch offence. Kvasnicka has tallied seven goals and six assists for 13 points in the postseason so far. Against a deep Everett roster, the Vees need Kvasnicka to capitalize on every chance he gets to keep the pressure on.