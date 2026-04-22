One Player To Watch From Each Team In The 2026 WHL Conference Finals

We highlight four stars set to define the 2026 WHL Conference Finals.
The 2026 WHL Playoffs have reached the final four.
The East sees a matchup between two high-scoring threats as the Medicine Hat Tigers and Prince Albert Raiders are set to clash. While the West will see the expansion Penticton Vees continue on their run as they face a dominant Everett Silvertips team.
Here is the one player from each squad who could tip the scales and decide who plays for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.
Everett Silvertips: Matias Vanhanen
Matias Vanhanen has been a breath of fresh air for the Silvertips all season. The Finnish forward instantly found chemistry with fellow Finn Julius Miettinen, where the two became an unstoppable duo. Throughout the playoffs, Vanhanen has continued to be an offensive threat, tallying seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in nine games, leading the Silvertips and sitting third in WHL scoring. If Vanhanen can continue to stay hot, the Tips are in good hands.
Penticton Vees: Jacob Kvasnicka
The expansion Vees are built on grit and timely scoring, and no one embodies that more than Jacob Kvasnicka. After scoring the overtime winner to eliminate Prince George in Round 2, the New York Islanders prospect has become the face of Penticton’s clutch offence. Kvasnicka has tallied seven goals and six assists for 13 points in the postseason so far. Against a deep Everett roster, the Vees need Kvasnicka to capitalize on every chance he gets to keep the pressure on.
Medicine Hat Tigers: Bryce Pickford
Bryce Pickford is no ordinary blueliner. The Montreal Canadiens prospect put up a historic 45 goals this season. Pickford has become a staple for the Tigers; he has tallied nine points in nine games, and I would fully expect him to take his game to another level next series.
Prince Albert Raiders: Daxon Rudolph
Daxon Rudolph, a projected top-10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, led the Raiders with 78 points and has been the most composed player on the ice throughout the first two rounds. He has tallied five goals and seven assists for 12 points in nine games. If Rudolph can win the 1-on-1 battles against the Tigers' fast-breaking forwards, the Raiders could have the edge.
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