Kelowna Rockets Forward Shane Smith Named WHL Humanitarian of the Year For 2025-26

"A program that got its start when he was a member of the Hurricanes, "Shane Scores for Maia" saw Smith donate $25 for each point he scored to the Canadian CMV Foundation, in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth. In total, Smith donated $1,700, and in the process raised awareness of congenital CMV – a common viral infection that can pass from mother to baby during pregnancy. CMV can cause health problems in some babies, which is why awareness, prevention, and early detection are important. CMV impacts one in 200 newborns in Canada.