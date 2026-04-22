Kelowna Rockets Forward Shane Smith Named WHL Humanitarian of the Year For 2025-26
Shane Smith has won the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy.
The WHL has announced the winner of the 2025-26 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy. The annual award is presented to the league's humanitarian of the year. This year's winner is Shane Smith, who currently plays for the Kelowna Rockets.
As per the WHL's press release, "Hailing from Cessford, Alta., the 21-year-old Smith has served as a leader on and off the ice since joining the Kelowna Rockets earlier this season. Regarded for setting a standard of professionalism, accountability, and community involvement, Smith has been an active participant in numerous team-led community initiatives, including school visits, fan engagement events, and sponsor appearances. Regardless of the scenario, Smith has shown a genuine commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game of hockey.
"A program that got its start when he was a member of the Hurricanes, "Shane Scores for Maia" saw Smith donate $25 for each point he scored to the Canadian CMV Foundation, in honour of his niece, Maia, who was diagnosed with congenital CMV at birth. In total, Smith donated $1,700, and in the process raised awareness of congenital CMV – a common viral infection that can pass from mother to baby during pregnancy. CMV can cause health problems in some babies, which is why awareness, prevention, and early detection are important. CMV impacts one in 200 newborns in Canada.
"The 2025-26 season represented the second "Shane Scores for Maia" campaign that Smith undertook."
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