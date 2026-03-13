Markus Or Liam, Which Ruck Brother Will Hit 100 Points First This Season?

Nothing like a little bit of brotherly competition to motivate two players. That has been the case in the WHL this season, as Markus and Liam Ruck lead the league in points. With just a few games to go, the battle is on between the Medicine Hat Tigers' forwards to see which twin can get to 100 points first.
Heading into the weekend, Markus has a one-point lead over Liam. Markus sits with 98 points, while Liam has collected 97. The Tigers have just four games remaining on their schedule, with the next opportunity for the Rucks to hit 100 points coming on Friday night.
The issue, at least for Liam, is that these two play on a line together. That means Markus does have the advantage, as the two usually combine for points on goals. With the race to 100 so close, it will be interesting to see if Liam can make up the extra point and if they can hit the milestone at the same time.
Markus has become one of the elite playmakers in the WHL. He leads the league with 79 assists and has a plus/minus of +40 on the season. Markus is ranked 31st by NHL Central Scouting among North American Skaters and is projected to be a top-64 pick.
As for Liam, he is up to 41 goals on the year. He also has 56 assists and a plus/minus of +41. Liam is ranked ahead of Markus by NHL Central Scouting, as he comes in at 26th among North American Skaters.
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