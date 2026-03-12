2026 NHL Draft: 5 Under-the-Radar Players

While headliners like Carson Carels, J.P. Hurlbert, Ryan Lin, and others dominate the 2026 NHL Draft conversation, the WHL continues to churn out deep-roster talent.
Here are five under-the-radar WHL players whose draft stock is quietly climbing.
The Finnish product has adjusted seamlessly to the North American game, becoming a vital cog in the No. 1 ranked Silvertips. Vanhanen has tallied 19 goals and 64 assists in his first season. The 18-year-old was recently named WHL Rookie of the Week (March 2, 2026) after a nine-point explosion. Vanhanen was ranked No. 76 among North American skaters.
The younger brother of Florida Panthers prospect Gracyn Sawchyn, Lukas has eclipsed his brother's draft-year production in Edmonton. Sawchyn has tallied 24 goals and 58 assists for 82 points in 63 games so far this season, ranking 11th among WHL skaters. Central Scouting had Sawchyn at 168th in their mid-term rankings.
The Czech import has taken the league by storm, posting a 2.34 GAA and a .905 SV%, to go with a 24-4-4 record in 32 games. Orsulak is a massive 6-foot-4, 225-pound netminder who steals games with elite mobility for his size. Orsulak was ranked as the No. 2 North American Goaltender by Central Scouting.
After losing Keaton Verhoeff, the Royals needed some reassurance on their blue line, and that's where Runtso came into play. Runtso is a 6-foot-2 mobile defender who leads all WHL rookie defensemen in scoring with 41 points in 63 games. Runtso is ranked 53rd among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings.
After a quiet stint in the BCHL last season, Evaschesen has exploded in his draft-eligible year in Kamloops, posting 30 goals and 40 assists for 70 points in 62 games. The 19-year-old is a 6-foot-2 versatile forward who can slide between wing and center. Evaschesen is committed to playing at RPI next season in the NCAA.
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