Standouts From Week 12 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 12 of the 2025-26 season.

Ryden Evers- Penticton Vees

Ryden Evers stepped up for the Penticton Vees this past week. He recorded his fourth 3+ point effort of the season on Friday as part of a dominant 7-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. Evers is now up to 32 points in 27 games and is making a name for himself during his first WHL season.

Bryce Pickford- Medicine Hat Tigers

Bryce Pickford was a goal-scoring machine this past week. After scoring two goals in back-to-back games, the 19-year-old defenceman scored a hat trick on Saturday, bringing his total to seven goals in three games. Pickford is now up to 20 goals on the season and is on pace for 47 this year.

Xavier Wendt- Tri-City Americans

Xavier Wendt has entered the WHL record books. On December 3, he became the 11th goaltender in WHL history to score a goal and the first to score a goal while also recording a shutout. Wendt has a bright future and has now shown that he can contribute to the offence while also being a brick wall.

Chase Surkan- Brandon Wheat Kings

Chase Surkan is having a rookie year to remember. The 16-year-old recorded his second career hat trick this week, while finishing his three games with five points. Now up to 27 points in 20 games, Surkan is showing why he was a first-round pick back in 2024.

