Standouts From Week 24 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 24 of the 2025-26 season.
Burke Hood had quite the weekend for the Vancouver Giants. He defeated the Kelowna Rockets twice while stopping 70 of the 75 shots he faced. After missing time with an injury, Hood looks like his old self again, which is good news for the Giants who hope to end the regular season on a high note.
All Bryce Pickford has done this year is score. In four games this week, he found the back of the net seven times, which included scoring a hat trick against the Brandon Wheat Kings. Pickford is now up to 43 goals in 51 games and is closing in on the WHL's all-time goals record in a season by a defenceman which sits at 50.
Cameron Schmidt continues to pile up the points for the Seattle Thunderbirds. He scored three times in three games this past week while also adding two assists. Schmidt is up to 92 points in 65 games and should surpass the century mark before the season is done.
Landen McFadden had a productive week for the Moose Jaw Warriors. After recording an assist in each of his first two games, he wrapped up the weekend with a hat trick versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes. McFadden has seen a massive jump in his points total this year as he rose from 15 to 68 points this season.
