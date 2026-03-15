U Sports National Championships: Team-By-Team Preview

The University of Waterloo will host the 2026 U Sports women's hockey U Sports National Championships beginning March 19. Eight teams from five provinces have qualified to vie to be the best team in Canadian university hockey.
Here's a team-by-team look at the eight teams in contention.
Hosting for the second straight season means Waterloo brings experience back to the National championships. Up front, the veteran duo of Carly Orth and Tatum James bring size and scoring punch. They're two of the better U Sports players in the nation, and could both draw PWHL interest for camp invites. In net Kara Mark is a potential difference maker. Blueliner Katina Duscio was a Second Team OUA All-Star and will be relied upon heavily on Waterloo's back end.
Every team in the tournament will be dreading a potential meeting with UBC headlined by back-to-back Canada West Player of the Year Grace Elliott. The 6-foot-2 power forward is the top goal scorer in the nation. Add in captain Annalise Wong, defender Jaylyn Morris, Olympic bronze medalist Vanessa Schaefer, PWHL draft pick Ilona Markova who finally found herself in the playoffs, and netminder Elise Hugens, and this team is imposing. UBC enters as Canada West champions.
Perennial national championship contenders, Concordia is the favorite at this tournament. They have depth and top end talent including Jessymaude Drapeau who led the nation in scoring, followed closely by stars like Emilie Lussier and Emilie Lavoie. Netminder Jordyn Verbeek gives them stability between the pipes. Concordia are well coached, talented, and poised to challenge for another title. Concordia enter as RSEQ champions.
Adding PWHL draft pick Audrey-Anne Veillette midseason was a game changer for Montreal who doesn't play a high scoring game. Her offensive boost helped Montreal become the clear second best team in RSEQ behind Concordia. Defender Jade Picard is the other player to watch for Montreal.
Aimee Patrick was a First Team Canada West All-Star and will be counted upon heavily to guide the Bisons. Manitoba will enter as heavy underdogs in this tournament but are a physical, team first program. Norah Collins and Julia Bird round out Manitoba's top scoring threats at this tournament.
OUA West MVP Katherine Heard is Guelph's top scoring threat at the National Championships, but this team has layers. Italian Olympian Martina Fedel gets one final shot at the U Sports level in net and she can steal games. OUA All-Star Arielle MacDonald is the anchor of their blueline.
Defender Maëlle Laplante is Ottawa's best player, while Gillian Warren put together a strong campaign up front scoring 16 goals, the only Gee Gees player to hit double digits. They're underdogs in this tournament, but fought their way to the OUA finals. This team doesn't rely on any given player, and in the postseason had several unheralded players step forward to contribute.
The AUS champions have a dynamic trio of forwards to watch out for in Payton Hargreaves, Olivia Eustace, and Katelyn Scott. Opponents will need to be wary of New Brunswick's top group who can change the game shift by shift.