U Sports National Championships: Team-By-Team Preview

Hosting for the second straight season means Waterloo brings experience back to the National championships. Up front, the veteran duo of Carly Orth and Tatum James bring size and scoring punch. They're two of the better U Sports players in the nation, and could both draw PWHL interest for camp invites. In net Kara Mark is a potential difference maker. Blueliner Katina Duscio was a Second Team OUA All-Star and will be relied upon heavily on Waterloo's back end.