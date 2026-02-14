Analysis: Canada Advances, But No One Should Be Happy With Their Performance

Canada knew they were going to win this game. At times that sentiment showed as they stood flat footed, reached for pucks, or made careless plays with the puck on their stick. It should have been an opportunity to absolutely wipe the floor with Germany and build positive habits. Poulin certainly led by example, but many of Canada's veterans were unable, or unwilling, to follow. While they scored early in the game, the veteran line of Sarah Nurse, Brianne Jenner, and Emma Maltais struggled from that point on. The line could not maintain zone possession, and more importantly, could not regain possession while they were on the ice. The biggest gap in this area was Canada aforementioned defensive group. More effort may not benefit this group who already looks to be clutching their sticks tightly, but when they made errors, the group has lacked urgency in pursuit.