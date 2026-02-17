Canada Should Hold Its Collective Breath For Marie-Philip Poulin, Who Is Carrying Their Gold Medal Hopes On One Leg

There’s absolutely no denying that Poulin is the heart and soul of the team, and it’s obvious that she wanted to play with all of her heart, but sometimes, athletes should be protected from themselves. It’s easy to understand how big the moment is. Poulin is 34, and these could be her last Olympics after all; every goal she scores furthers her legend, not that she cares about that. But if this is to be the final act of her Olympic career, she wants to finish it on her own terms, and she wants to take Canada to that Gold Medal, much like Lindsay Vonn, who competed on a ruptured ACL earlier in the Games, wanted to get that one last opportunity for gold.