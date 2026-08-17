Captain Jane Daley Leads The Future Of Team USA’s Offensive Firepower

Despite a new role as Team USA’s captain, something paired with extra responsibility, Daley still made her presence known on the scoresheet. While things weren’t all sparkling for Team USA through the series, as both the U.S.’s U-18 and collegiate roster lost their first two games of the competition, Daley was one of her team’s standouts during Saturday’s finale game — a 5–4 U.S. win that saw her collect three assists.