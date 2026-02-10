Julia Gosling’s Olympic Arrival

It might look like a 'breakout,' but no one is really surprised after seeing Gosling's first season in the PWHL. Selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2024 Draft (after declaring with one year of eligibility remaining) from St. Lawrence University, the London, Ont. native entered the pro game with size, strength, and a heavy shot — the tools of a classic power forward. As with most big, young players, the adjustment took time. Early in her rookie season, getting shots off at PWHL pace proved challenging.