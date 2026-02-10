Julia Gosling’s Olympic Arrival

Through two games, this Olympic experience already looks very different for Julia Gosling than her first.
At the 2022 Olympics, Gosling travelled with Canada as a reserve player along with Kristin O'Neill, as the taxi squad during strict COVID protocols. She stayed separate from the team — no practices, no meetings, no chance to truly be part of the group. This time, there’s no distance. She’s not only in the lineup; she’s being trusted in some of Canada’s most important situations.
In Canada’s opening game against Switzerland, Gosling was lined up alongside Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, a clear signal of the confidence the coaching staff has in her game. She rewarded that faith with her first Olympic goal — a power-play marker at the net front, tipping a point shot from Erin Ambrose.
Two days later in a 5-1 win against Czechia, Gosling took another step forward. She scored twice more on the power play: first on a 5-on-3 from a sharp angle, then again from the slot, flashing a quick release that has made her a constant threat. Three goals in two games, all coming with the player advantage.
It might look like a 'breakout,' but no one is really surprised after seeing Gosling's first season in the PWHL. Selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2024 Draft (after declaring with one year of eligibility remaining) from St. Lawrence University, the London, Ont. native entered the pro game with size, strength, and a heavy shot — the tools of a classic power forward. As with most big, young players, the adjustment took time. Early in her rookie season, getting shots off at PWHL pace proved challenging.
That began to change in the playoffs, where Gosling’s confidence grew and her offense followed with three goals in four games. She credits that stretch with helping her arrive at this season feeling more settled.
“I think it’s been pretty linear,” Gosling said earlier this year. “I really started to feel confident last year in the playoffs, and it was nice to end that way and carry it into this season.”
That experience shaped her play this season with the Seattle Torrent. Gosling was immediately trusted with top-line minutes alongside Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter. She didn’t just keep up — she thrived, scoring the first goal in franchise history and showing she could play her game lining up with elite talent.
“Obviously I’ve been watching them for years,” Gosling said of the two Americans. “They play so fast, they’re so smart — they have everything in the bag. It’s fun just learning and building every game with them.”
Her growth has been especially evident on the power play, where she’s become dangerous in multiple ways — tipping pucks, finding space in the slot, and getting shots off before lanes disappear.
“Once I have the time to use my shot, it’s lethal,” Gosling said. “Now I’m getting it off quick enough that they can’t block it. Either getting it off right away or making sure there’s a good screen — that’s what’s been helping.”
Gosling's play is a big part of her selection to the Olympic team over her Seattle teammate, Danielle Serdachny, whose trajectory hasn't been as striking. That role of net-front, power-play, dangerous shooting threat (similar to vintage Natalie Spooner) is squarely now Gosling's to fill.
Already familiar with her game and character, Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan knew what Gosling could bring to Canada’s forward group.
In her Olympic debut, Gosling is experiencing the tournament in a very different role — contributing important offense, and settling into consistent responsibility. Through the first two games, she’s validated that trust, giving Canada a reason to be hopeful about their chances at another gold medal.