Ottawa Charge Olympians Return As Playoff Push Resumes

Ottawa forward Kateřina Mrázová and Czechia entered the tournament with hopes of building on the program’s recent progress, but were unable to make a deep run. Mrázová recorded one assist in the tournament and will now turn her focus back to Ottawa, where she will look to continue building chemistry on the new-look third line alongside Fanuza Kadirova and Michela Cava. Charge head coach Carla MacLeod was also the head coach for Czechia.