World Championship Preview: Canada Resets In Hopes Of A Brighter Future

With how young and inexperienced this roster is at World competition, and given the fact they'll be looking to form chemistry on the fly, it's not out of the question that Canada could drop a round robin game in this tournament, particularly against Finland or Sweden. It remains unlikely, but facing a hot goaltender, or running into penalty trouble with pressure mounting, anything is possible. The same could be said for Canada's path to gold through the quarterfinals and finals where fans are anticipating tighter games than usual. At this tournament however, while gold remains the only acceptable color of medal for Hockey Canada, regardless of the outcome, the main focus will be on building a brighter future.