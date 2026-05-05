Unforgettable Season For Women’s And Girls’ Hockey In Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canada hosted several of the world's premiere events this season, from amateur to international, and the PWHL; Atlantic Canada celebrated an unforgettable season for girls' and women's hockey.
It was an unforgettable season of growth and exposure for women's hockey in Atlantic Canada.
From the achievements of athletes, to hosting a trio of national and international events, and the PWHL coming to the region for the first time, Atlantic Canada showed up for the sport.
Team Atlantic Has Best Finish Ever Winning Silver At U-18 National Championships
It had been 20 years since Team Atlantic last won a medal at the Canadian U-18 national championships, a bronze in 2005. In 2025 however, Team Atlantic won silver falling to Quebec 3-1 in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Prince Edward Island blueliner Megan Mossey was named Best Defender at the tournament, while Nova Scotia's Kendall Doiron was named Best Forward and captained Team Atlantic. The duo were among a talented group of players bringing new attention to women's hockey in Atlantic Canada.
Northern Selects Win Region's First Esso Cup Medal
The Northern Selects won regions first ever medal, a bronze at Esso Cup, Canada's U-18 national club championship. Hosted in Dieppe, New Brunswick, it was an all-Atlantic Canada final with Nova Scotia's Northern Selects facing the host Moncton Rockets as their opponent.
Hali-Rose MacLean, the Northern Selects' captain and a Syracuse commit was named tournament MVP, while Moncton blueliner and Brown commit Audrey Poirier was named Top Defender.
USA And Canada Face Off For Gold At U-18 World Championship
In Sydney, Nova Scotia, USA shutout Canada 2-0 to win gold going undefeated at the 2026 U-18 World Championships.
The tournament brought the world to Nova Scotia with Canada, USA, Czechia, Sweden, Slovakia, Finland, Switzerland, and Hungary competing.
Canada's silver medal winning roster included PEI's Megan Mossey, who was named a tournament All-Star, along with Nova Scotia's Kendall Doiron and Jaylee MacKinnon.
Halifax Sells Out Two PWHL Games
Not only did Atlantic Canada host a trio of incredible minor hockey events, but the region also hosted two PWHL games in Halifax, selling out both with sold out crowds.
Halifax showed the region's passion for women's hockey, with the games drawing 10,438 and 10,452 fans.
Halifax's first game sold out almost immediately, as fans at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax sought to prove to the PWHL that the city was not only a perfect host for the PWHL Takeover Tour, but also a possible expansion location.
Nowhere in Canada was girls' and women's hockey more alive and vibrant during the 2025-26 season than Atlantic Canada where Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick came together to host multiple events that brought some of the best players in the world to Eastern Canada.