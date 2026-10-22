Canada's Shift In Roster Philosophy Opens Door For Leslie, Wozniewicz

Another key part of that offensive success was the team's third-round selection in the 2025 PWHL Draft: a forward from Cochrane, AB, who would go on to break the team's rookie scoring record. Sarah Wozniewicz arrived in town following a strong collegiate career with the University of Wisconsin and became a mainstay on the team's top line alongside captain Brianne Jenner and Leslie. The "Wizard of Woz" went on to score 13 points during the regular season and, along the way, never looked like a first-year player. The forward finished tied for first in the league with four game-winning goals alongside Minnesota's Kelly Pannek and teammate Leslie. Two of those four game-winning goals were scored in overtime, proving that when the game is on the line, Wozniewicz will likely have it right there on her stick.