Depth Down The Middle Will Be Ottawa's Secret Weapon In 2026-27 Season

Centre depth, and its subsequent strength, is important to highlight for this group because Ottawa has stated that it wants to become a faster, more physical team to play against heading into the 2026-27 season. Fans saw glimpses of this and the success it can generate, particularly during the four-game winning streak to close out the regular season, when the team outscored its opponents 12-2. Starting each play with possession was key then, and will be again this upcoming season. Winning face-offs at nearly a 50% rate certainly helps to ensure the team spends less time in its own end, which was the case for long stretches during both the 2025-26 regular season and postseason.