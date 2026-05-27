Five Numbers The PWHLPA Salary Disclosure Didn't Tell You

When Daniele Sauvageau looked to extend her three foundational stars — Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Laura Stacey — it came with a significant ask. Despite Poulin coming off winning the Billie Jean King MVP Award and leading the team in goals, and Desbiens winning PWHL Goaltender of the Year, Sauvageau asked all three to take a pay cut instead of the raise they each deserved. Why? They needed to more depth if they wanted to win the Walter Cup, and the team didn't have the money. So Poulin, who made $121,570, Desbiens who made $94,972, and Stacey who made $89,974 in 2024-25, took cuts for the team, and to win. Those cuts were $11,354 for Poulin, $4,972 for Desbiens, and $11,974 for Stacey, plus the 3% increase they each gave up, equal to another $9,195 in freed up funds for Sauvageau. In total it was almost the identical equivalence of buying Montreal an extra league-minimum salary as the cuts totalled $37,495. Montreal also saw the New York Sirens retain the $29,827 difference between Abby Roque's salary and Kristin O'Neill's to make that deal possible. In the end, Montreal was able to sign Maggie Flaherty, Hayley Scamurra, Shiann Darkangelo, Jessica DiGirolamo, and Jade Downie-Landry in free agency. And the result was a Walter Cup title.