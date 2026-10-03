Five PWHL Games Every Fan Needs To Circle On Their Calendar

Expect to see a Walter Cup banner being raised to the rafters at Place Bell in Laval. It will be an emotional start for the returning Montreal Victoire, as well as for visiting defender Nicole Gosling who was a paramount contributor for the Victoire last season before signing with Hamilton in expansion. Towering over the game is the fact it will be a first glimpse for all of Canada at the champions and an expansion team, and it will be for all of Canada to see as the game will be broadcast from coast to coast to coast on CBC's Hockey Night in Canada. It will mark the first time in HNIC's 90-year history that women will be the feature. The PWHL will undoubtedly pull out all the bells and whistles for the game. There might be extra emotion to the night as well as everyone will be waiting anxiously to see Marie-Philip Poulin walk out to be with the team for their pre-game ceremony months after Captain Clutch won playoff MVP on one knee prior to reconstructive surgery.