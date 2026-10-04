Five Things That Stand Out About The Vancouver Goldeneyes’ 2026–27 Season Schedule

After a fairly long stretch of home games in December and January, Vancouver will play at the Coliseum for the final time for the next month on February 10 against the Frost. From there, the Goldeneyes head on a four-game road-trip before the 2026–27 All-Star break. Their road trip, plus the All-Star Game occurring in Toronto on March 7, will result in the Goldeneyes not playing in any games in Vancouver for about a month. They’ll make their return to the Coliseum on March 10, hosting the Torrent at 7:30 pm PCT.