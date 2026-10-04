Five Things That Stand Out About The Vancouver Goldeneyes’ 2026–27 Season Schedule

The Vancouver Goldeneyes start their 2026-27 season at home on December 5 against the Seattle Torrent.
The 2026–27 PWHL Season schedule has officially been released. The Vancouver Goldeneyes will play in 30 regular-season games, starting with their home-opener against the Seattle Torrent on Saturday, December 5 at 1:00 pm PCT.
Notably, this season’s PWHL schedule announcement was accompanied by the news of the league forming two conferences — Eastern and Western. Because of this, 18 of Vancouver’s games will be played against their conference opponents, while the remaining 12 will take place against those out east.
Here are five things that stand out about the Goldeneyes’ 2026–27 season schedule.
Eight Of Their First 12 Games Of The Season Are In Vancouver
The Goldeneyes will play in a total of 12 games throughout the first two months of the 2026–27 season, eight of which they’ll play at the Pacific Coliseum. Their opening home-slate features their December 5 matinee against the Torrent as well as a Saturday-night matchup against PWHL Las Vegas the week after.
After a two-game road slate against the Minnesota Frost on December 17 and PWHL Detroit on December 19, the Goldeneyes return home for their final game before the holiday break with a December 22 matchup against the Boston Fleet. Their next game after isn’t until January 2, when they host the New York Sirens.
Aside from one stop at the Coca Cola Coliseum on January 7 to face the Toronto Sceptres, the Goldeneyes will play out their remaining January games as the home-team. This includes games against the Montreal Victoire on January 12, PWHL Hamilton on January 16, and the Sceptres on January 28. They will also face the Frost for a Takeover Tour game on January 23, though the location of this is currently TBA.
It Won’t Take Long For The Goldeneyes To Face Their First Expansion Opponents
The Goldeneyes will face their first 2026 expansion team in only their second game of the 2026–27 season — on December 12 when they host PWHL Las Vegas. Two games after that, they’ll take a trip out to Little Caesars Arena to take on their second 2026 expansion team, PWHL Detroit, on December 19.
About a month after facing Detroit, Vancouver will face their next 2026 expansion team, PWHL Hamilton, on January 16 at 1:00 pm PCT in Vancouver. Finally, in mid-February, the Goldeneyes will take on PWHL San Jose for the first time, facing them in a Takeover Tour game scheduled on February 13 at 11:00 am PCT.
Their First Takeover Tour Game Takes Place On January 23
The Goldeneyes will take part in a total of four Takeover Tour games during the 2026–27 season, a slight drop from the five they played in last season. The first of these four games takes place on January 23 against the Frost, with puck drop scheduled for 5:00 pm PCT. Their next Takeover Tour game isn’t too long after that, as Vancouver will face PWHL Las Vegas on February 7 at 4:00 pm PCT.
Two games later, the Goldeneyes take on PWHL San Jose in another Takeover Tour game, with this particular matchup occurring on February 13 at 11:00 am PCT. Their final Takeover Tour game of the 2026–27 season takes place on March 21at 1:30 pm PCT, during which they’ll face PWHL Las Vegas once again.
They Go Almost A Month Without Playing At Home Again (Feb 10 to Mar 10)
After a fairly long stretch of home games in December and January, Vancouver will play at the Coliseum for the final time for the next month on February 10 against the Frost. From there, the Goldeneyes head on a four-game road-trip before the 2026–27 All-Star break. Their road trip, plus the All-Star Game occurring in Toronto on March 7, will result in the Goldeneyes not playing in any games in Vancouver for about a month. They’ll make their return to the Coliseum on March 10, hosting the Torrent at 7:30 pm PCT.
Their Longest Road-Trip Is Five Games
While the road-trip and All-Star stretch in February and March is the Goldeneyes’ longest gap in playing home hockey through 2026–27, their longest road trip games-played wise takes place in mid-March. After two games at home after the All-Star break, Vancouver heads on the road to face the Victoire on March 16 at 4:00 pm PCT. Five days later, on March 21, they’ll take part in their final Takeover Tour game of the year against PWHL Las Vegas.
From there, Vancouver heads back out east to face PWHL Hamilton on March 24 at 4:00 pm PCT. Two days later, on March 26, they play the Ottawa Charge at 4:00 pm PCT. Another two days later, they’ll head to New York to take on the Sirens, playing at 2:00 pm PCT on March 28.
Goldeneyes’ Full 2026–27 Season Schedule
- December 5: Vancouver vs. Seattle, 1:00 pm PCT
- December 12: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 7:00 pm PCT
- December 17: Vancouver @ Minnesota, 5:00 pm PCT
- December 19: Vancouver @ Detroit, 12:00 pm PCT
- December 22: Vancouver vs. Boston, 7:30 pm PCT
- January 2: Vancouver vs. New York, 5:00 pm PCT
- January 5: Vancouver vs. Ottawa, 7:30 pm PCT
- January 7: Vancouver @ Toronto, 5:00 pm PCT
- January 12: Vancouver vs. Montreal, 7:00 pm PCT
- January 16: Vancouver vs. Hamilton, 1:00 pm PCT
- January 23: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 5:00 pm PCT (Takeover)
- January 28: Vancouver vs. Toronto, 7:30 pm PCT
- February 4: Vancouver @ Seattle, 8:00 pm PCT
- February 7: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 4:00 pm PCT (Takeover)
- February 10: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 7:30 pm PCT
- February 13: Vancouver @ San Jose, 11:00 am PCT (Takeover)
- February 19: Vancouver @ Las Vegas, 8:00 pm PCT
- February 24: Vancouver @ Detroit, 5:00 pm PCT
- February 27: Vancouver @ Boston, 5:00 pm PCT
- March 7: PWHL All-Star Game
- March 10: Vancouver vs. Seattle, 7:30 pm PCT
- March 13: Vancouver vs. San Jose. 1:00 pm PCT
- March 16: Vancouver @ Montréal, 4:00 pm PCT
- March 21: Vancouver @ Las Vegas, 1:30 pm PCT (Takeover)
- March 24: Vancouver @ Hamilton, 4:00 pm PCT
- March 26: Vancouver @ Ottawa, 4:00 pm PCT
- March 28: Vancouver @ New York, 2:00 pm PCT
- April 1: Vancouver vs. San Jose, 7:00 pm PCT
- April 6: Vancouver @ Seattle, 6:00 pm PCT
- April 9: Vancouver @ San Jose, 7:00 pm PCT
- April 17: Vancouver vs. Detroit, Time TBA