Gardner Morey Focusing Solely On Coaching As New Head Coach Of The Vancouver Goldeneyes

“I think if you want to take that on, you can probably do a very good job. You just have to have separation where you need separation,” Gardner Morey said during a media availability on Thursday afternoon. “Troy in San Jose is taking that on, and he is such an experienced person that I think he’s going to navigate it well. For me, I just was like, I want to take [coaching] on full-go. So I think that as long as you know where lines are drawn, you could do a good job at both.”