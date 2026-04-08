Goldeneyes Playoff Hopes All But Over After Final Takeover Tour Game

"I think that's a testament to the entire group and the depth that we have. I think that's a testament to the entire group and the depth that we have. We can on any night maybe not know who's going to technically be number one. I think as coaches we trust everybody. I think, as teammates, they trust all of their teammates in big moments. I definitely think it's a testament to all of our staff," said McKeough. "We have team operations people, strength and conditioning coaches, and athletic trainers who spend time when we get to hotels late to make sure the athletes are getting treatment, and their bodies can recover well."