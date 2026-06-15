Inside PWHL San Jose's First Ten Signings

There's also a practical hockey argument behind the approach. Several of San Jose's additions, including Rory Guilday, Daniela Pejšová, Natálie Mlýnková and Hadley Hartmetz, possess strong skating ability and upside that may not yet be fully realized. If even a handful of those players take significant developmental steps over the next two or three seasons, San Jose could find itself with a core that matures together rather than ages out together.