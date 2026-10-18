Keys To Success: PWHL San Jose

347 players will step on the ice looking to claim roster spots at PWHL training camps in November, with the December 5 start to the PWHL year looming. In San Jose, it includes a group of 10 free agent training camp invites — Justine Reyes, Kennedy Bobyck, Savannah Norcross, Rhea Hicks, Evelyne Blais-Savoie, Megan McKay, Stephanie Bourque, Katina Duscio, Millie Rose Sirum, and Ava Rinker. Unlike many PWHL teams, San Jose not only needs to sign a larger number from this group, they also need those they sign to make an impact. San Jose turned away a number of free agents who wanted to be in their camp, so this group needs to step forward. On the blueline, San Jose has only five defenders in their organization. Ava Rinker, a draft pick of Minnesota's, may have the inside lane to a roster spot, but not if NCAA grads Stephanie Bourque, who was among NCAA ice time leaders captaining Union College, or Clarkson grad Megan McKay have anything to say about it. In all likelihood, two of those three will make the roster outright. Up front, Justine Reyes is a pro hockey veteran who San Jose might need to take even if she doesn't thrive in camp given their lack of veteran presence to help settle the youth on this roster. She played at the Olympics, and has performed in every league she's played in. Kennedy Bobyck has multiple seasons of European experience under her belt following the NCAA as well, and Savannah Norcross is a proven checking line forward in the PWHL. Millie Rose Sirum will make her first attempt at a PWHL camp after multiple seasons in Sweden as well, and Evelyne Blais-Savoie played in Sweden last year too. Rhea Hicks was perhaps the top undrafted forward this year, and has built in chemistry with Anne Cherkowski. She could grab a depth, or scoring line role.