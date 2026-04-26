MacLeod Watches As Ottawa Shuts The Door On Toronto To Clinch Fourth And Final Playoff Spot

This game was a great embodiment of how the Charge have matured over the final stretch of the season. For long stretches of this game, Toronto held the momentum, much as they did in their last meeting, generating great scoring chances and dictating the pace of play. If it weren’t for the play of Gwyneth Philips, who made 41 saves for her third shutout of the season, then it could have been a very different score. But Ottawa never wavered, building off the confidence from each save by Philips, and leaning on the “next shift mentality” to capitalize on opportunities. It paid off, as they now embark on their second straight trip to the playoffs.