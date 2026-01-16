Nerves And Excitement As Vancouver's Sophie Jaques and Jenn Gardiner Prepare For First Olympics

“Obviously there’s a lot of nerves leading up to it, it was on our travel day, so [the call is] kind of something you’re thinking about on the plane all day out east, and just waiting for the words that they’re gonna say [about] whether you made it or not,” Gardiner explained regarding how she found out that she’d made the team. “To hear those words out of Kori Cheverie’s mouth, she was one who told me, was pretty special, because I had known her throughout my entire time on the Canadian National team program. It meant a lot for me.”