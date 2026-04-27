New Individual PWHL Records Speckle 2025-26 Season Performances

Aerin Frankel recorded the most shutouts in single PWHL season with eight. She was closely chased by Ann-Renee Desbiens who finished with seven, which would have also been a record had Frankel not posted a 4-0 shutout on the final night of the season. While Frankel topped Desbiens in shutouts, Desbiens set a new all-time standard for save percentage at .955, with Frankel's .953 sitting as second best all-time from this season. The duo both recorded 19 wins, also a new PWHL record, and Desbiens' 1.11 GAA was another single season record.