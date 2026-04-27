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New Individual PWHL Records Speckle 2025-26 Season Performances cover image

New Individual PWHL Records Speckle 2025-26 Season Performances

Ian Kennedy
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Most points, most assists, most shutouts, most penalty minutes, highest plus/minus, most points by a rookie defender - they are all new records that were set during the 2025-26 PWHL season.

The 2025-26 season was the PWHL's first with expansion teams, welcoming the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent to the league. The league set new records off the ice with American attendance records set numerous times capped by the league's sold out game at Madison Square Garden. The league also hit one million fans for the first time in a single season.

It wasn't the only single season mark recorded during the PWHL season. 

Aerin Frankel recorded the most shutouts in single PWHL season with eight. She was closely chased by Ann-Renee Desbiens who finished with seven, which would have also been a record had Frankel not posted a 4-0 shutout on the final night of the season. While Frankel topped Desbiens in shutouts, Desbiens set a new all-time standard for save percentage at .955, with Frankel's .953 sitting as second best all-time from this season. The duo both recorded 19 wins, also a new PWHL record, and Desbiens' 1.11 GAA was another single season record.

Aerin Frankel highlights

Kelly Pannek set the single season points record with 33. Minnesota teammate Taylor Heise was second also beating the previous mark by reaching the 30 point plateau. The duo are the only players in the league's three season history to score 30 or more points as Hilary Knight and Sarah Fillier, the league's co-leading scorers from last season had 29.

Micah Zandee-Hart set a new single season penalty minutes record recording 50 in 29 games. Rookie Kristyna Kaltounkova would have certainly eclipsed that number finishing second in the league this season, and second all-time with 45 penalty minutes albeit in only 21 games after missing the final stretch of the season.

Kendall Coyne Schofield set a new record for best single season plus/minus recording a +22 rating.

Haley Winn, Nicole Gosling, and Kendall Cooper all tied with 19 points, setting a new single season record for points by a rookie defender 

Jennifer Gardiner also set the record for most goals in a single game this season recording four in a 6-5 overtime win for Vancouver over Seattle in mid-April.

Hayley Scamurra set a new record for fastest hat trick scoring three for Montreal in only 2:44. 

It was a season of new benchmarks both on and off the ice in the PWHL.

Aerin FrankelAnn-Renee DesbiensKelly PannekKendall Coyne SchofieldMicah Zandee-Hart
PWHL