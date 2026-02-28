Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Olympic Injury Toll Continues To Rise As PWHL Returns To Action cover image

Olympic Injury Toll Continues To Rise As PWHL Returns To Action

Ian Kennedy
5h
Updated at Feb 28, 2026, 02:57
Four members of the gold medal game have already missed their first game back to the PWHL, with three set to miss weeks following injuries suffered at the Games.

The Olympic Games are the peak of competition in the women's hockey world, but winning gold and silver took its toll on the PWHL players who were there to compete. 

Resuming their season first, the Montreal Victoire announced that Erin Ambrose would placed on long-term injured reserve, while captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who missed a pair of games at the Olympics, missed her first game back and was listed as day-to-day. 

Ambrose suffered a lower-body injury taking a hit in the gold medal game from USA's Britta Curl-Salemme. 

Poulin was dealing with a knee injury she sustained from a hit from Czechia's Krystina Kaltounkova in the preliminary round of the Olympic tournament. 

On the second day back in PWHL action however, the list of injured stars grew by two as Seattle Torrent and Team USA captain Hilary Knight was placed on long-term injured reserve, as was the PWHL's leading scorer and Minnesota Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Both were injured at the 2026 Olympic Games. 

The trio all entered LTIR retroactively to February 19 meaning none will be eligible to return until March 12 as all players who are placed on LTIR must remain on injured reserve for three weeks.

With three teams - Boston, Ottawa, and Vancouver - yet to return to action, more injury announcements could be forthcoming.

