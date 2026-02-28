Olympic Injury Toll Continues To Rise As PWHL Returns To Action

Four members of the gold medal game have already missed their first game back to the PWHL, with three set to miss weeks following injuries suffered at the Games.
The Olympic Games are the peak of competition in the women's hockey world, but winning gold and silver took its toll on the PWHL players who were there to compete.
Resuming their season first, the Montreal Victoire announced that Erin Ambrose would placed on long-term injured reserve, while captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who missed a pair of games at the Olympics, missed her first game back and was listed as day-to-day.
Ambrose suffered a lower-body injury taking a hit in the gold medal game from USA's Britta Curl-Salemme.
Poulin was dealing with a knee injury she sustained from a hit from Czechia's Krystina Kaltounkova in the preliminary round of the Olympic tournament.