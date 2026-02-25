One Question For Each PWHL Team As Play Resumes Following The 2026 Olympics

Before the Seattle Torrent hit the ice for the second half of the PWHL season, the last place Torrent need to answer a crisis of identity. As many feared given the group Seattle brought in, this roster has at times played more like 23 individuals, and less like a team. They have an abundance of top end talent, but there still does not seem to be a collective voice. In some ways, Seattle looks like the New York Sirens of the past two seasons. They're a team with talent, but not a team that's finding a way to get the best out of almost anyone. They look like a team divided. In particular, Seattle has almost no secondary scoring to speak of. They have the fewest players of any PWHL roster to hit the scoresheet this season with nine. The next lowest in the league is 11. This is a team that brought in a lot of individual talent, but head coach Steven O'Rourke has yet to find a way to get that talent thinking team first.