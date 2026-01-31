Ottawa Charge Midseason Report: Sparks of Promise Amid Challenges

With the Olympic break upon us, the “pause button” has officially been pressed on the PWHL. Many teams, including the Ottawa Charge, have crossed the halfway mark of their seasons, making this an ideal time to reflect on the biggest surprises and disappointments for the team during the 2025-26 campaign.
Attendance
A conversation about the positives around this team must begin with the fans. Ottawa Charge fans haven’t been deterred by the city council’s recent decision to reduce capacity at TD Place in favour of other priorities. Through the first seven home games, a total of 49,460 fans have packed the arena, averaging just over 7,065 per game. And on each occasion, it’s definitely sounded like double that number.
Fanuza Kadirova
Many were surprised when Fanuza Kadirova was picked 45th in the 2025 PWHL Draft, but she quickly became a fan favourite. After a brief adjustment period, her skill set has translated well to the North American game. In 14 games, Kadirova has posted six points (four goals, two assists), delivered 19 hits, and averaged nearly 14 minutes of ice time.
Gwyneth Philips
What more can be said about Gwyneth Philips that hasn’t been said a thousand times? She is a cornerstone of this team. When the Charge need a save, she’s there. When they’re playing well, she’s a catalyst. When they’re struggling, she bails them out. Need a highlight-reel save? She’s got you covered. Her compete level is off the charts, and it shows on the ice. Philips ranks ninth in the league with a 2.28 goals-against average and sixth in save percentage at .929. She has made 31 more saves than second-place Kayle Osborne, leading the league in that category.
Top Line
Scoring was a question mark heading into the season, especially given Brianne Jenner’s struggles finding the net last year. Those doubts have been put to rest. Jenner has regained her offensive touch, and alongside Rebecca Leslie and Sarah Wozniewicz, they’ve formed a formidable top line responsible for 36 percent of the team’s goals through the first half.
The Power Play
Despite some scoring droughts, the power play has bounced back this season after a dismal year. They’re clicking at a league-leading 20.8 percent efficiency, driven largely by the top line. Jenner and Leslie have combined for five power play goals, with Ronja Savolainen and Gabbie Hughes also chipping in.
Late Game Heroics
Just when you think this team is out, they find a way to climb back in and take valuable points once the final buzzer sounds. Look no further than their last game versus Seattle. Down 2-1 at the halfway point of the third, the Charge scored three unanswered, including two within 13 seconds, to close out the game. Ottawa has also won five consecutive extra-time games this season, three in overtime, two in the shootout, which is a PWHL record.
Defence
This has been a glaring weakness all season, and the numbers confirm it. Only Jocelyne Larocque (+1) and Stephanie Markowski (+4) hold positive plus-minus ratings. As a group, the defence has a combined -6, averaging -0.75 per defender. When the team is clicking, it’s often because the defensive structure holds up. Too often, though, that’s not the case, directly contributing to scoring chances and, as seen in their last game against Seattle, goals against.
Shots Against
While there have been some improvements, the Charge still allow too many shots. They lead the league with 31.88 shots against per game, placing a heavy burden on their goaltending. The team has blocked an impressive 146 shots this season, but those blocks haven’t translated into fewer quality scoring chances for opponents.
Penalty Kill
Ottawa plays with an aggressive style, which often leads to shorthanded situations. The Charge have been penalized more than any other team, with 51 shorthanded situations this season. Their penalty kill operates at 80.4 percent efficiency, ranking sixth in the league, but they have conceded 10 power-play goals, the second-worst in the league. Although they have scored one shorthanded goal, spending so much time on the penalty kill takes away opportunities to generate offence.
As the Ottawa Charge hit the halfway mark of the season and paused for the Olympics, the picture is a mix of promise and challenges. Strong fan support, standout individual performances, and late-game resilience show what’s charging this team forward. Yet persistent defensive lapses, a high volume of shots against, and penalty kill struggles highlight areas that will require attention when the team regroups. With half the season still to play, the Charge have the pieces to turn those negatives around and spark momentum toward another playoff run.