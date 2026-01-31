Ottawa Charge Midseason Report: Sparks of Promise Amid Challenges

What more can be said about Gwyneth Philips that hasn’t been said a thousand times? She is a cornerstone of this team. When the Charge need a save, she’s there. When they’re playing well, she’s a catalyst. When they’re struggling, she bails them out. Need a highlight-reel save? She’s got you covered. Her compete level is off the charts, and it shows on the ice. Philips ranks ninth in the league with a 2.28 goals-against average and sixth in save percentage at .929. She has made 31 more saves than second-place Kayle Osborne, leading the league in that category.