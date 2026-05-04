PWHL Expansion: Player Choice Was The Lede, But Was It Misleading?

For those who survive without signing or being selected in Phase 2, choice will return, temporarily. At this point, existing teams will be permitted to protect or sign three additional players. It's their last chance for protection. When Phase 3 opens, all remaining unprotected players can choose to sign with the expansion teams. This is the freedom outlined by the PWHLPA's initial correspondence. But even then, expansion teams may see more value in bypassing those signings if it means grabbing a contracted player. At the end of Phase 3, each expansion team will be required to have 10 signed players. If that number is not achieved through the expansion teams negotiating with and signing players, it will be achieved through another round of drafting.