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PWHL-NHL Double Headers Limited, But Could Grow With Playoffs And Takeover Tour Action

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Ian Kennedy
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Oct 5, 2026 7:12 PM

During the expansion process, concern from NHL teams and the PWHL surrounding double-headers was a topic of discussion. Those concerns didn't result in a realistic issue with only thee double headers currently scheduled, a number that could grow due to the NHL playoffs and PWHL Takeover Tour games.

When the PWHL planted teams in three new NHL markets this season with Detroit, San Jose, and Las Vegas, it added to an existing group of teams in Ottawa, New York, Seattle, and Minnesota who currently share home venues with NHL teams.

There was some debate among expansion markets regarding their willingness to host double header games with PWHL teams playing ahead of NHL teams due to the risk of impacting ice quality.

In the end, of the PWHL's 180 games this season, only three are currently scheduled as double-headers.

That number will likely grow slightly as the 30 neutral site games, including 24 as part of the PWHL's Takeover Tour, are announced. Last season, teams played double headers at various venues as part of neutral site games.

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The three double headers on the schedule are spread across a three month span as well. Detroit will play the first PWHL-NHL double header hosting the New York Sirens December 12 at 12pm ET. Their game will be followed that evening by the NHL's Detroit Red Wings hosting the Florida Panthers at 7pm.

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Next on the docket for double headers is the New York Sirens hosting the Minnesota Frost for a 12pm ET puck drop at the Prudential Center. It will be followed by a regional clash between the NHL's New Jersey Devils, who share the venue with the Sirens, and the New York Islanders at 7pm.

The final game of the season that is scheduled as a PWHL-NHL double header is in Seattle on February 13. That day the Seattle Torrent will welcome Detroit to Climate Pledge Arena for a 3pm ET game, followed by the Seattle Kraken hosting the St. Louis Blues at 10pm ET.

The first neutral site or Takeover game isn't scheduled to take place until January 2 with Boston listed as the home team for a 12:00pm start. There are four NHL games that night in non-PWHL markets at times that could lend to a double-header, including with the Ottawa Senators playing in Washington and the Boston Bruins playing in Columbus. Other markets available on that date include Tampa Bay and Raleigh.

The majority of the PWHL's TBD games are in the evening, which will rule out most double headers, but it's likely the number of PWHL-NHL dates increases by at least a few when the league finalizes those locations.

Similarly, the PWHL's final six games of the season do not have times listed. Those games in April occur during the NHL playoffs, meaning game times for PWHL teams, and even the date themselves, could change.

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