PWHL-NHL Double Headers Limited, But Could Grow With Playoffs And Takeover Tour Action

Nancy Shields
Oct 5, 2026 7:12 PM
During the expansion process, concern from NHL teams and the PWHL surrounding double-headers was a topic of discussion. Those concerns didn't result in a realistic issue with only thee double headers currently scheduled, a number that could grow due to the NHL playoffs and PWHL Takeover Tour games.
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