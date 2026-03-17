PWHL On Pace For One Million Fans This Season Smashing All Previous Attendance Marks

The PWHL last season celebrated their one millionth fan all-time. This season, the PWHL is on pace for one million fans this year alone as the league continues to crush all previous marks.
The PWHL has crushed their previous attendance marks, and the league has more than a month remaining in their regular season.
Through 78 games this season, the PWHL has drawn 696,150 fans for an average of 8,925.
In 2024-25, the league drew 644,839 in all 90 games of the complete season, averaging 7,245 fans.
In the league's inaugural 2024 season the PWHL only managed 392,259 through 70 total games averaging 5,448.
At the current moment in some markets like Toronto and Montreal, the limiting factor for attendance is no longer the fan base, it's that they're selling out their venues each night and can't fit more fans into their facilities.
Should the PWHL maintain their current pace, they're on pace for 1,071,000 fans this season alone. It would be a monumental step forward for the PWHL to hit one million fans in a single season.
This year the league has been bolstered by the overwhelming success of their new expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver who are each averaging roughly 12,000 fans per game.
Not only has the PWHL set records in venues that aren't their own primary facilities, but the league continues to set new marks at their own home rinks.
It all comes at a time when the league is barreling toward another wave of expansion, as they plan to rapidly add two or four teams ahead of next season.
It will almost certainly result in further expansion of the league's schedule which has climbed from 70 to 90 games, and then again to 120 games this season.
The success of the PWHL, and the boost women's hockey received from the 2026 Olympics continues to set records and new standards for the game. While the league is eyeing one million fans this season, it's far from the ceiling the PWHL hopes to achieve.