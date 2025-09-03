PWHL Players Still Enjoying The Offseason

While NHL players are flocking back to their team’s cities as the opening of training camps is just around the corner, PWHL players are still enjoying the offseason. Well, some of them are.

While Team Canada Olympians like Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Emma Maltais, and co. are gathered at a Canadian training camp in readiness for the February Olympics in Milano Cortina, other PWHLers are still enjoying their summer.

Last week, Montreal Victoire defenseman Amanda Boulier posted a few pictures of herself and other PWHL players enjoying the U.S. Open in style. As you know, Tennis legend Billie Jean King was involved in the creation of the league, and she treated some of the girls to a skybox at the Open.

Meanwhile, another Victoire player, newly acquired Abby Roque, was living her best life in Greece, celebrating the wedding of former Victoire draft pick Amanda Kessel. At the 2024 PWHL draft, Montreal GM Daniele Sauvageau used her seventh-round pick on the American player, but she has since refused to sign with the Victoire.

Kessel was reported to want to play with the Boston Fleet under Courtney Kessel, her sister-in-law. With the coach having now left the Fleet to join Princeton University, could the talented forward reconsider? There’s been no report to that effect, but the Victoire still holds her rights for another year.

Since the 2024 draft, Kessel has been promoted to the rank of assistant manager with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL team, the Wilkes-Barrie Penguins. At 34 years old, it’s getting increasingly likely that she will never skate in the PWHL, unfortunately. Whichever way you look at it, Kessel had the talent necessary to be an impact player in the league, and Montreal, which often overworks its top two players in Poulin and Laura Stacey, could certainly have used the help.

Several other PWHL players were also in attendance at the wedding including Hannah Brandt, Hilary Knight, Maddie Rooney, Savannah Harmon, Cayla Barnes, Lee Stecklein, Nicole Hensley, Kelly Pannek, Megan Keller and others.

Season ticket owners have started receiving the information for the tickets next season, a clear sign that training camp is drawing nearer, a blessing for fans who are craving their hockey fix.