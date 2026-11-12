PWHL Rumblings: Player Movement Talk Heats Up As Season Approaches, PWHL Takeover Tour Announcement Coming

On the other side of the coin, the New York Sirens are looking to offload a forward, or two. The Sirens have a problem most teams in the league would envy, in that they have too much depth. Some of those depth players are signed to contracts that won't allow them to be cut in camp, and others are draft picks, that without reserve roster spots, will be released and snatched up instantly by other teams for free. It's yet another example of how the PWHL's late-stage decision making is negatively impacting the planning of well-run teams in the league, and sadly, the New York Sirens have repeatedly become the punching bag of the league, whether it was the draft, expansion plans, or here again, in the late switch of roster size and composition rules that alters how many players teams have signed and selected can protect. Looking at New York's roster, the three veterans in this position appear to be Clair DeGeorge, Emmy Fecteau, and Elle Hartje. It would not be surprising to see New York move one of these players.