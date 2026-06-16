Grading The Success Of The PWHL's Expansion Teams In Roster Building

Why nine? Because Hilary Knight did not want to play in Las Vegas. She intended to play, and will play, in Detroit. She received Las Vegas' EFO forcing her to sign in Sin City, but after much delay, a solution was found where Knight would sign with Las Vegas, and then be traded to Detroit for their first round pick. It was a saga that seemed like Vegas was getting the raw end of a deal, but in the end, is going to pay dividends. Because of the move, DiDia now own the third overall and fifth overall picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft. Those picks will turn into either Abbey Murphy or Laila Edwards at third, and Tessa Janecke, Kirsten Simms, or Lacey Eden at fifth. It's a windfall for Vegas, who went from having a forward core that was certainly set to struggle offensively, to what could be a dynamic, young, and skilled forward group, with puck moving defenders ready to spring them.