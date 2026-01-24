Sarah Nurse Has Been The Goal-Scoring Spark The Goldeneyes Needed All Along

Nurse’s return came at a time when Vancouver was in desperate need of some goals. They’d just been shut out for the third time this season with a 1–0 loss against the Montréal Victoire and had a league-worst 21 goals-for since their home opener. Offence had become such an issue for the Goldeneyes that they ended up completing the biggest trade in PWHL history, acquiring speedy play-drivers in Mannon McMahon, Anna Shokhina, and Anna Meixner from the Ottawa Charge.