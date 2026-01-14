Why Goldeneyes Forward Sarah Nurse’s Return Could Be On The Horizon

“[We’re] so happy to have her back. I think just her morale around the rink; she brings so much energy,” Goldeneyes forward and fellow Canadian Olympian Jenn Gardiner said of Nurse’s impact. “She’s always just having a good time out there, and I think that's pretty contagious. But importantly, too, on the ice for us, she’s a huge key player on our team, and we’ve definitely missed her throughout the start of the season, so we’re very excited to have her back up there.”