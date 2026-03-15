Something’s Got To Give For The Vancouver Goldeneyes

“The hardest thing to do in hockey is score goals. So some of that, quite honestly, you always hate to talk about puck luck, but the reality is, if you continue to have volume, if you continue to do the right things, pucks start to find their way,” Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski added after Vancouver’s loss to the Charge. “It’s staying positive through a lot of what we’re dealing with as far as outcome, being focused on the details and continuing to do the right things, play the right way, and know that you’re going to come out of it. And when [goals] come, they typically come in bunches, in my experience. So we’re on the verge of kind of cracking that egg, and I can’t wait till we come out of the other side.”