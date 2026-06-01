Sounding Off With The Sirens: New York's Young Stars The Focus As Award Season And Expansion Approach

The University of Wisconsin alum recorded at least one point in 17 games and produced four multi-point performances, both highs among rookies. On special teams, she was one of three rookies to score a shorthanded goal and led all rookies with three power-play tallies. Selected third in the PWHL draft, O'Brien had a hat trick in her eighth career game. She became the only rookie and one of just six players overall to record a three-goal performance in a game this season, as well as the third rookie all-time to do so.