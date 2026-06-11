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Taylor Girard Heads Home After Signing 2 Year Contract With PWHL Detroit

Chris Sinclair
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The native of Macomb, Michigan, who played in the first two PWHL games ever played at Little Caesars Arena, signs a two-year contract with PWHL Detroit as Phase 3 comes to a close.

PWHL Detroit announced the signing of Michigan native Taylor Girard to a two-year Standard Player agreement, making her the second addition to the team in Phase 3 following defender Sydney Bard.

Originally drafted by PWHL Boston in the ninth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft, Girard spent this past season with the New York Sirens following a trade last season and had eight points through 17 games before a season-ending injury. Over 63 career games, Girard has recorded 17 points.

Of note, the signing reunites Girard with her former Sirens assistant coach Josh Sciba as well as teammates Bard and Hannah Bilka.

The signing brings Detroit to a total of seven players through this point in Phase 3 of expansion, including Bard, Bilka, Cayla Barnes, Britta Curl-Salemme, Jesse Compher and Daryl Watts, who was signed with the team's Expansion Foundational Offer.

Phase 3 of the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process continues until Friday, June 12 at 3:00 pm EST, followed by a 5:00 pm EST deadline for existing teams to submit their protection lists before the Phase 4 signing period.

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